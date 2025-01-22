Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks Out After Weird Trump Inauguration Performance

Few people are singing the praises of Billy Ray Cyrus’ performance at the Liberty Ball celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration — and the singer has blamed the bizarre set on technical issues.

On Tuesday, the country performer told People that he “wouldn’t have missed the honour of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not”.

“I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me,” he said.

During his Monday night performance, the Billy Ray strummed his guitar and gravelly sang the lyrics to Old Town Road, his 2019 collaboration with Lil Nas X, while the song’s music video was shown behind him.

After the video ended, he continued playing Old Town Road on his guitar while whistling before attempting to sing the song a cappella.

“If you encourage me, I’ll keep going,” he said to the audience. “They told me to kill as much time as possible.”

Then, his guitar cut out as he tried to go into his 1992 hit, Achy Breaky Heart.

“Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. Is my guitar on, guys?” he called out to the tech crew.

“Is anybody awake?” he continued. “Where’s everybody at? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?”

Shortly after, two people from the tech crew came onstage to help Billy Ray with his guitar, but nothing worked. After a few more minutes, he resorted to performing a monotone, a cappella version of Achy Breaky Heart before finally exiting the stage.

As you might expect, the performance was mocked by some on social media, with one person even describing it as “the perfect metaphor for the next four years”.

Still, Billy Ray said that he had “a ball at the Liberty Ball” in his interview with People.