Billy Ray Cyrus Struggles Through A Pretty Weird Inauguration Performance

Billy Ray Cyrus performing during the Liberty Inaugural Ball Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus had a rough night on the stage as he performed at the Liberty Ball commemorating the inauguration of US leader Donald Trump on Monday night.

Billy Ray appeared to be plagued by a mix of technical difficulties and a hoarse voice as he performed without a band.

The appearance began with the full video for Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road featuring Billy Ray, with who appeared on stage as the video played strumming his guitar, singing along and encouraging the crowd to join in with him.

When the video ended, he strummed more of the song on his guitar and whistled. He also attempted an a cappella version of the song where he called on the crowd to clap and sing along.

“If you encourage me I’ll keep going,” he said. “They told me to kill as much time as possible.”

Then his guitar cut out.

“Is anybody awake?” he called out to the tech crew. “Where’s everybody at? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?”

Someone emerged, but couldn’t get the guitar to work.

Billy Ray noted that Carrie Underwood had also suffered technical difficulties at the inauguration ceremony earlier in the day, and had to perform an a cappella version of America The Beautiful when the orchestral track cut out.

“Wasn’t Carrie Underwood fabulous?” he said. “They had technical difficulties, too. And in life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going. Or as President Trump would say, ‘You gotta fight!’”

Inspired by the American Idol winner, Billy Ray then launched into an a cappella verse of his 1992 hit, Achy Breaky Heart.

