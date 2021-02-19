We were left “clapping for the UK Hun” Bimini Bon Boulash after the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and it seems we were not the only ones bowled over by her Katie Price impression on Snatch Game.

In fact, so good was her send up of Pricey that Bafta has officially endorsed it.

The latest episode of the hit BBC Three reality show saw the remaining queens tasked with impersonating a host of celebrities in the iconic Snatch Game challenge.

After the show debuted on Thursday night, the meme account Love Of Huns posted a clip of Bimini’s performance on Instagram, along with the caption: “Bimini’s Katie Price is truly BAFTA worthy.”