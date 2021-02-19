We were left “clapping for the UK Hun” Bimini Bon Boulash after the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and it seems we were not the only ones bowled over by her Katie Price impression on Snatch Game.
In fact, so good was her send up of Pricey that Bafta has officially endorsed it.
The latest episode of the hit BBC Three reality show saw the remaining queens tasked with impersonating a host of celebrities in the iconic Snatch Game challenge.
After the show debuted on Thursday night, the meme account Love Of Huns posted a clip of Bimini’s performance on Instagram, along with the caption: “Bimini’s Katie Price is truly BAFTA worthy.”
It soon caught the attention of the official Bafta account, who very much agreed, commenting with a trophy emoji.
With the TV Baftas scheduled to happen later in the year, we’re on tenterhooks to find out if Bimini bags a nomination.
Drag Race fans are still waiting to hear what the woman herself thought of the performance, as Katie is yet to comment.
However, after the show aired, Bimini was sure to reiterate that her impression was done with a lot of love.
She tweeted: “I also ADORE AND LOVE @KatiePrice and I always have. She’s an absolute icon and I hope I did her proud.”
The internet was lapping up Bimini’s Snatch Game, and she was trending on Twitter thanks to all the praise she was receiving.
And while Ellie Diamond didn’t receive a top placing from the judges after taking off Matt Lucas’ Little Britain character Vicky Pollard, the comedian was apparently very impressed.
He tweeted: “Thank you @elliediamond101 for smashing Vicky Pollard! I’m flattered, humbled and still laughing xxx.”
RuPaul’s Drag Race continues next Thursday, with the new episode available to stream on BBC Three from 7pm.