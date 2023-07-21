A Bird Couldn't Help But Drop A Load Of Crap On One Golfer At The Open Championship

Pro golfer Viktor Hovland got a birdie he didn’t ask for after a fowl dropped a No. 2 on him from the sky at the Open Championship on Thursday.

Hovland, who is ranked fifth in the world and tied for fourth place at last year’s Open Championship, geared up for a swing on the 15th hole before the bird dropped in for what one Twitter user called a “flyby.”

Video shows the bird sailing past Hovland before he stops to look down at his arms and apparently finds the crap.

“What was that?” asked Hovland to his caddie Shay Knight.

“I just got shat on,” the golfer later declared.

He went on to crack a smile as his caddie appeared to wipe the faeces off his shirt.

You can watch a video of the bird’s crappy move below.

A bird just shit on Viktor Hovland. You can actually see the flyby. I shit you not. #TheOpenChampionship pic.twitter.com/RvUbhRW96f — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) July 20, 2023

Hovland, who finished 1-under after the first round, is tied for 19th place heading into the second round of the major tournament.

The golfer has four PGA Tour wins under his belt including one at the Memorial Tournament last month.

