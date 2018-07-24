A 47-year-old woman has been seriously injured after a corrosive substance was thrown in her face in Birmingham on Tuesday, police have said.
West Midlands Police said the woman was attacked shortly after 10am by someone passing her on a moped or pushbuke in Ladywood.
Police said in a statement: “The woman, who is 47-years-old, is thought to have been in the vicinity of Northbrook Street when the substance was thrown at her by someone on a passing moped or pushbike.
“She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries to her face.”
This latest attack comes just days after a three-year-old boy was targeted in a retail store in Tallow Hill at the weekend.