The family of a pedestrian killed when he was hit by a car in Birmingham said they have been left “distraught” by his death.
Alex Knight, 38, was named by police as the victim of the collision at the junction of Bristol Street and Belgrave Middleway.
He is believed to have been crossing the road when he was hit by a black Seat Leon car at around 1.40am on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after handing himself in to police has been released under investigation, West Midlands Police said.
Knight’s family said in a statement released through the force: “We are distraught at the tragic loss of our beloved son, brother and partner, and ask that our family are given the privacy to grieve at this time.”
Detective Sergeant Alan Hands appealed to anyone with information, especially drivers in stationary cars on the street at the time, to contact police.
He said: “We are investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic event and have spoken to a number of witnesses already.
“There were several stationary cars on Bristol Street at the time, I would urge those drivers to get in touch if they have any information.”