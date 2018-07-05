'Our Style Is Unpretentious': How Birmingham Dresses For The Sunshine

It has been boiling in Birmingham this week – so we were interested in finding out what the city was wearing in the sunshine. We headed to Digbeth and the city’s creative quarter to get a feel for Birmingham style and to ask the people wearing it how they’d characterise it.
Becky Dore, 31, Studio Manager At An Architect Firm
“I would describe my style as being laid back but with a lot of bold print. I’m just very relaxed as a person and that comes off in what I wear. I’ve lived in London before, but I prefer Birmingham when it comes to style, it’s less pretentious.”
Jessica Harwood, 22, Chef
“Whenever people ask me about my style, I don’t like to label myself and prefer not to be put in a box.”
Kye Moore, 17, Student
“I just threw on random clothes today, I don’t think about it much. But Birmingham is a bit like that, it’s diverse everywhere you look.”
Kasia Bluy, 29, Coffee Consultant
“My style is comfortable but the city itself is mix and match. Anything and everything applies in the city – you can expect anything from Birmingham.”
Riley Hilliage, 16, Student
“I tend to colour coordinate like I’ve done today. Some days I dress more masculine and some days I’m in a crop top and skirt. I really like Billie Eilish’s style but Birmingham itself can be inspiring, there are groups of people who are completely different from each other.”
