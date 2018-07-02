HuffPost Listens - Birmingham

HuffPost wants to step away from the media bubble and tell the real story of the UK. For one week we relocate our newsroom to the heart of Birmingham and invite people to tell us what they care about. Listening to the stories of Birmingham, opening up our newsroom to its people and telling the real story of Britain from the heart of one of its biggest and best cities. You decide the news. We'll tell your story. Birmingham, be heard. #HuffPostListens

There's a global problem of trust in the media. Maybe it's because of fake news on the internet. Maybe it's because the American media misread the public mood and called the Trump election wrong. Maybe it's because parts of the UK media called Brexit wrong. But maybe there's also a bigger problem: journalists are spending less time out and about listening to their audience and talking to people. If we can put down our pens, step away from our laptops, turn off social media and really listen to the people, maybe we will understand more and report better.

Visit our open newsroom at the Bullring and tell us your story

The Newsroom, by the Rotunda, next door to Next

Upper East Mall

Bullring

Birmingham

B5 4BG

Opening times:

Mon-Friday: 10-8

Sat 9-8pm

Sunday 11-5pm



The Newsroom, by the Rotunda, next door to Next Upper East Mall Bullring Birmingham B5 4BG Opening times: Mon-Friday: 10-8 Sat 9-8pm Sunday 11-5pm Find us across the city on mobile "Listening Posts" and tell us your story

Top of News Street, near Victoria Square

Town Centre, Marks & Spencer



Top of News Street, near Victoria Square Town Centre, Marks & Spencer Email listentobirmingham@huffpost.com, or WhatsApp +44 78968 04043 and tell us your story

Join our Facebook group and tell us your story

Visit huffpost.com from Monday and read your stories there