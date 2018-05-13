Exclusive: 2,000 Birmingham Households Moved To B&Bs Up To 100 Miles Away As Housing Crisis Deepens

Almost 2,000 Birmingham households have been moved by the council up to 100 miles away in the last five years as a result of the chronic shortage of social housing, HuffPost UK can reveal.

Birmingham City Council says vulnerable families and individuals made homeless in the city are having to live in temporary accommodation - almost always in ‘bed and breakfasts’ - in cities as far away as Manchester, Nottingham and Leicester.

The data underlines how councils are struggling to cope with long waiting lists for social housing, and that the practice of placing people in temporary accommodation outside of their home area has now stretched beyond London.

The figures, released to HuffPost via a Freedom of Information request, also reveal the problem is getting worse.

In 2013-14, just 81 households were put up in temporary accommodation outside the Birmingham boundary. But the total has risen to 1,191 in 2017-18, an increase of more than 1,300%.

Campaigners warn the “devastating impact” of moving people away from home includes being far away from their wider family and the risk of having to quit jobs and schools.

The homelessness charity Shelter said the “shocking” figures showed the Government needed to get a grip of the “worsening crisis” by building more affordable homes and increasing housing benefit.

Birmingham City Council admitted the nationwide housing shortage is affecting “an unprecedented number of families and individuals across the region”, and pointed to a series of its programmes that tackle the issue.

Birmingham MP Jess Phillips said the problem was so extreme in the city that a family-of-seven from her constituency was living in one room of a motorway service station.

Figures provided by Birmingham City Council to HuffPost showing the number of households housed in temporary accommodation outside the Birmingham boundary, and in which local authority.