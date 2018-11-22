GingerMumStyle

In HuffPost Birth Diaries we hear the extraordinary stories of the everyday miracle of birth. This week, Amanda Fulton, 45, tells her story – if you’d like to share yours, get touch with amy.packham@huffpost.com. Giving birth to my son Dominic was surreal. I’d go so far as saying it was an out-of-body experience. It blows my mind thinking back to it now. I felt the moment – like it was magic. Birth is an excruciatingly painful experience but for this, my second child, it was unlike anything I’d expected. He slithered out in the most ethereal way. I actively felt his whole body leaving mine. It sounds ‘wishy-washy’, I know, but it was a moment of clarity when suddenly I was like: ‘wow’. So relaxed and calm. I remember thinking to myself: this is why people call it the miracle of birth. I held him and in that moment, I knew everything was going to be okay. I’d never thought that moment of clarity would come.

AmandaFulton

I hated my second pregnancy. My first birth had been so traumatic and lengthy (22.5 hours, induced, rushed to theatre, epidural, then finally a ‘natural’ delivery in theatre with forceps). And then I’d had a miscarriage between my two children so I guess it was a big decision for me to go for it again. I couldn’t wait to have my baby and be done with being pregnant forever. By the time I went into hospital, 12 days overdue and booked to be induced, I couldn’t ignore this heavy feeling of sadness. As soon as we arrived, I was sobbing to my husband, telling him I didn’t think I could love another child the way I loved my firstborn son. If I’m honest, I just wanted to run away. The panic set in as soon as I was induced – a fear that my birth was going to be just as traumatising as the first. And to begin with, it was nothing short of horrific. In just a few minutes, I went from zero to intense pain and I knew it didn’t feel right. The doctors realised things were happening too quickly, too, and had their concerns, so they had to reverse it. That part was blurry to me – I don’t recall how they did it, but there was a lot of medicine involved and drips to slow it back down again. By this point, I felt exhausted.

I didn’t think I had an ounce of energy left in me to get him out. And then something changed."