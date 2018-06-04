People on Twitter have been sharing the secret to hosting a successful first birthday party and to be honest, it mostly revolves around alcohol - for the adult guests of course.

The focus on adults only feels fair considering you’re the ones who will remember this in ten years time and while your child’s first birthday is undoubtedly a milestone for your family, the real achievement isn’t that your baby has turned one, but that you have survived a whole year without sleep.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that one-year-olds’ birthday parties are definitely more for the adults than the birthday boy or girl, but parents of one-year-olds have every right to party,” says Cathy Ranson, editor of Channel Mum. “You’ve survived, you made it through that first tough year and that is a big cause for celebration.”