ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus And Wife To Divorce After 41 Years Of Marriage

Bjorn Ulvaeus and Lena Kallersjo. TT News Agency via Reuters

ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus and his wife Lena have split up after 41 years of marriage, it has been announced.

The couple, who married in 1981 and have two children together, announced that they are set to divorce but “remain good friends”.

“After many fine and eventful years, we have decided to divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement, via MSN and shared on ABBA’s official fan club Twitter account.

“We remain close and good friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family celebrations together.”

Sad news today. Björn and his wife Lena are to divorce after 41 years of marriage. https://t.co/QlyvgCRiRw — Official International ABBA FAN CLUB (@officialabbafan) February 23, 2022

The couple met at a New Year’s party at the home of Björn’s ABBA bandmates Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

“We really fell in love with lightning,” Björn previously said about Lena.

“So strange that you are a bachelor for a week and then just fall there right away.”

The 75-year-old had previously been married to ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog between 1971 and 1979.

ABBA formed in Stockholm in 1972 before winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their song Waterloo.

ABBA (L-R): Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

They went on to enjoy huge global fame thanks to hits including Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Voulez Vous and The Winner Takes it All.

