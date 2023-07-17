Blac Chyna Reacts To Khloé Kardashian Calling Herself A ‘Third Parent’ To Her Child

Blac Chyna and Khloé Kardashian Getty Images

Blac Chyna has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Khloé Kardashian after the reality TV star called herself a “third parent” to her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Chyna.

Khloé Kardashian said the remark in Thursday’s episode of her family’s reality show, The Kardashians.

Advertisement

Some people on social media interpreted the comment about the six-year-old as a dig at Chyna – but the beauty entrepreneur, whose legal name is Angela White, appears unbothered by the statement.

“Everything is good on both ends. We are all family at the end of the day,” Chyna told TMZ on Friday. “Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can, and it’s all love and positivity.”

She continued: “As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child, and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother, that’s all I ask for.”

“Let’s stop dragging the negativity on, and all move forward,” she added.

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder was filmed in a confessional discussing her relationship with Dream during a segment that showed the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrating the child’s butterfly-themed sixth birthday party.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m like a third parent for Dream, I guess,” she said. “I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence.

“Whether that be from me, or her own mum, or whoever, it’s important wherever she gets it from, she gets it from.”

Later in the episode, Khloé Kardashian was filmed having a conversation with her older sister’s ex Scott Disick, who told her at one point: “Just can’t believe that you’re basically, like, somewhat of a co-parent to Dream.”

He then doubled down when Khloé called herself a “third wheel,” saying: “You’re not a third wheel. You’re, like, the wheel that makes the car move.”

Advertisement

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not,” she said in a since-expired Instagram Story, according to People.

She then emphasised that she loves her nieces and nephews but is particularly close to Dream.

“I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time,” she said, later adding: “I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Khloé Kardashian said that her brother and Chyna are “doing the best” they can.

“I’m sure the narrative of ‘The [Kardashians] VS Chyna’ is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore,” she said, per People. “We all want to move on from the negativity.”

Advertisement

Khloé Kardashian was likely referring to the very public legal dispute between Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family last year.

Chyna sued the famous family for more than $140 million (£107 million), claiming the Kardashian-Jenners were responsible for coercing E! network to cancel her 2016 show Rob & Chyna, in which she and Rob Kardashian starred.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian got engaged in 2016 before ending their tumultuous relationship the following year.