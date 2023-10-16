Tesco Is About To Launch Its First Black Christmas Decoration Range

Tesco x March Muses

IMO, it’s never too early to talk about Christmas ― especially when the weather is so insistent on reminding us that winter is coming.

And if you’re like me, you’ll love decorating your home for the festive season almost as much as the day itself (Pinterest users, unite).

So, it’s good to hear that our bauble-based options have been broadened: Tesco is set to launch their first black Christmas decoration range, in collaboration with Dragon’s Den-backed brand March Muses, in late October.

The exclusive range will include decorations, cards, wrapping papers, and gift bags featuring festive figures with a range of skin tones ― decorations start at £3.75, while you can nab a gift bag for as little as £1.00.

Baubles will include everything from Santa to ballerinas and angels, while £12 pyjamas are also included in the launch.

“The Tesco and March Muses range of festive ornaments, cards and gift wrap are a beautiful way to celebrate people and families across the UK who are not always represented in more traditional Christmas lines. I am looking forward to seeing how our customers incorporate them into their celebrations this festive season,” says Tesco buying manager Sophie Bailey-Humphreys.



March Muses has also partnered with brands like Selfridge’s in the past to offer inclusive decorations. Their Tesco collaboration will launch in 300 locations this October.

The decorations aren’t just for Christmas