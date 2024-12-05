Keira Knightley And Sarah Lancashire Get Candid About What Happens When Actors Need The Loo On Set

Keira Knightley and Sarah Lancashire on Woman's Hour BBC

If you’ve ever wondered how some actors wind up with a reputation for being spoiled, entitled or diva-ish, Keira Knightley and Sarah Lancashire might be able to shed some light on the situation.

Earlier this week, the two Black Doves co-stars made an appearance on Woman’s Hour, where they spoke about the “infantilising bubble” that actors can be placed in while they’re working on something.

Giving one specific example, Keira shared: “If you’re on a film set, you have to ask to go to the toilet.”

“Or somebody comes with you!” Sarah agreed, much to the shock of presenter Nuala McGovern.

Repeating what we previously reported on cast members needing to use the term “10-4” to alert the crew that they need the loo, Sarah continued: “It’s ‘10-4, 10-4!’, and then you’re taken.”

“Because everything is timed,” the Love Actually star added. “So you only have a certain amount of time, and if you need the toilet, then you’re losing time.”

“Or you may escape,” Sarah suggested.

Elaborating further on the cotton wool actors can often find themselves wrapped in on a film set, Keira admitted there is a “funny thing where people open doors for you”.

“They don’t want you to get hurt,” Sarah remarked, to which Keira concurred: “They’re terrified you’re going to get hurt, and then they can’t shoot!

“So suddenly, you get home and you’re like, ‘ooh - nobody’s opening the door for me? I can go to the toilet by myself?’.”

“You can do whatever you want, you can climb a step ladder!” Sarah enthused.

Keira and Sarah with Black Doves co-star Ben Whishaw Netflix

Keira and Sarah share the screen with Ben Whishaw in Netflix’s new Christmas spy thriller, which arrived on the platform on Thursday.

