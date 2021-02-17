Revealed: Who Will Get First Black Lives Matter UK Grants After £1m Fundraiser

Hannah Mckay / Reuters People wearing face masks march with banners in Park Lane during a "Black Lives Matter" protest on June 3 following the death of George Floyd

Black Lives Matter UK has given the first grants from its £1.2million fundraiser to 14 Black-interest groups, HuffPost UK can reveal.

The anti-racism collective received more than 36,000 donations amid the global protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder last year.

The initial grants total £170,000 and a second round later this year will see that rise to £600,000 – half of the money received. The remaining £600,000 will be spent on “building an anti-racist organisation that can scale up its existing community organising, educational work and direct actions”.

Among the groups receiving cash are Sistah Space in Hackney, which is London’s only specialist domestic violence service for women of African and Caribbean heritage. Others include AZ Magazine, an arts and culture initiative for LGBTQ+ people of colour, and African Rainbow Family, a charity supporting LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, member Alex Wanjiku Kelbert said: “Summer 2020 was very transformative for us as an organisation and also for a lot of people in the country.

“There is a lot energy and we’re really excited to be a big part of the anti-racism movement that’s going to take us forward.

“We really wanted to support groups that are Black-led, multi-ethnic led or are working on issues that affect Black communities.”

The collective has clarified that by “Black” it means of African descent, adding that its commitment to Black causes is not being conflated under political Blackness or the BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) banner which frequently overlooks issues unique to Black people.

The beneficiaries of a first-wave of grants are:

Abahlali baseMjondolo (£14,650) – a Black South African shack dwellers’ movement campaigning against evictions and for public housing

All Black Lives (£5,000) – a Black activist group that helped coordinate last summer’s protests

Acts of Love International (£5,000) – an African-Caribbean community centre offering support and activities for Black and migrant communities

African Rainbow Family (£10,500) – a charity supporting LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers

AZ Mag (£7,500) – an arts and culture initiative for LGBTQ+ people of colour

B’Me Cancer Communities (£15,000) – a charity that protects the health of BME and low income communities

Justice for Black Lives (£3,200) – a Black activist group that helped coordinate last summer’s protests

Independent Workers of Great Britain (£15,000) – the UK’s leading trade union for precarious workers

Northern Police Monitoring Project (£11,000) – a grassroots group working to build community resistance against police violence, harassment and racism

Sistah Space (£10,000) – a community-based non-profit that supports Black women and girls who have survived domestic abuse – a community-based non-profit that supports Black women and girls who have survived domestic abuse

Sindicato de Manteros de Madrid (Street Vendors Union) (£7,500) – a Spanish labour union for precarious street vendors, who are primarily from Black and migrant communities

A Tribe Named Athari (£5,000) – a Pan-Afrikan, anti-colonial, youth-led organisation, centred around transformative justice and community healing

United Voices of the World (£15,000) – A grassroots trade union for low paid, migrant and precarious workers

United Family and Friends Campaign (£45,000) – a coalition of those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody, which supports others affected by state violence

In September, Black Lives Matter UK was registered as a community benefit society under the name Black Liberation Movement UK by academic Adam Elliott Cooper, PhD student Kelbert and Lisa Robinson, a director of a Nottingham-based social enterprise.

This move was legally required to enable Black Lives Matter UK to receive the funds.

Prior to this, and in the absence of a statement of intent for how the money would be spent, some people voiced concerns about a perceived lack of transparency.

Responding to this in June, the group posted a statement to Twitter reassuring the public that this wasn’t the case.

Kelbert told HuffPost UK that the group was busy seeing through important legal and administrative processes, while adapting to the responsibility of organising around this new amount.

The group went from not being allowed to open a bank account due to managers being suspicious of the name to suddenly being in possession of more than £1m, she said.