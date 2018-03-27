‘Black Panther’ has officially become the biggest superhero film in US cinema history.
The Marvel production has overtaken ‘The Avengers’ (2012) - another Marvel production - to become the highest grossing superhero film at the box office, after taking $630.9m (£443.5m) on its sixth weekend of release.
This puts the movie - which stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero - at no.5 on the list of the biggest US films of all time, overtaking ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.
It’s on course to go even further according to industry insiders, who believe it still has the legs to overtake ‘Jurassic World’ at No.4 and could even slip ahead of ‘Titanic’, which currently sits at No.3 with box office takings of $659.4m.
Black Panther’s five-week run at the top of the US box office chart came to an end last week, after it was dethroned by ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’.
‘Black Panther’ still has some way to go before it can match ‘The Avengers’ globally, which has taken $1.52bn worldwide compared to Black Panther’s takings of $1.24bn.
The film debuted with near-unanimous praise when it was released in February, briefly enjoying a 100% positive rating on film review curation website Rotten Tomatoes, though this was later disturbed by a critic from the Irish Times, who suggested there wasn’t enough “jumping around beating up bad guys”.
