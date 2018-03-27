The Marvel production has overtaken ‘ The Avengers ’ (2012) - another Marvel production - to become the highest grossing superhero film at the box office, after taking $630.9m (£443.5m) on its sixth weekend of release.

This puts the movie - which stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero - at no.5 on the list of the biggest US films of all time, overtaking ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

It’s on course to go even further according to industry insiders, who believe it still has the legs to overtake ‘Jurassic World’ at No.4 and could even slip ahead of ‘Titanic’, which currently sits at No.3 with box office takings of $659.4m.

Black Panther’s five-week run at the top of the US box office chart came to an end last week, after it was dethroned by ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’.