Taking to the stage with the rest of the cast, the actor, who plays the titular superhero, discussed how the film had changed the industry.

The Marvel movie’s triumph prompted an emotional speech from leading man Chadwick Boseman at the ceremony, which was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

‘Black Panther’ made history at Sunday night’s SAG Awards, as it became the first superhero film to win the award for an Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture.

“Well. I’ll be... I didn’t think I was going to have to speak,” he said. “This cast, this ensemble that when I think of going to work every day and the passion and the intelligence, the resolve, the discipline that everybody showed…

“I also think of two questions we have received during multiple publicity runs, one was, did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response, was it going to make a billion dollars and was it still going to be around during awards season?

“And the second question is has it changed the industry? Has it actually changed the way this industry works? How it sees us?

“And my answer to that is… to be young, gifted and black. Because all of us up here know what it’s like to be told there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young gifted and black. We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on.

“We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head, to be beneath and not above and that is what we went to work with every day.

“Because we knew that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see.”