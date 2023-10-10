A Viral Blair Witch Tweet Has Sparked A LOT Of Controversial Opinions

Artisan Entertainment / X / @levgarrity

If you’ve seen The Blair Witch Project, you’ll know why it’s such a classic. Whether you love it or hate it, you can’t deny its cultural impact ― the movie changed film marketing, redefined horror, and brought about the preteen purchase of thousands of camcorders (probably, anyway).

But, just when you think you’ve heard all there is to say about the movie, along comes a single X (formerly Tweet) that changes it all.

Recently, X user @Y2John84 posted a still from the movie, beseeching fellow app users to “Say something about The Blair Witch Project (1999).”

Say something about The Blair Witch Project (1999). pic.twitter.com/rA50U3aJB3 — John Watches Horror (@Y2John84) October 5, 2023

It’s racked up 10.5 million views, over 2,500 quote Tweets, and some incredibly unpopular opinions.

So, we thought we’d round up some of our faves:

I LOVE the theory that there was never a Blair Witch. The evidence and context clues throughout the film signal that Josh and Mike wanted Heather dead and led her to the house to murder her. https://t.co/JOReiktaUV — PaymeLeeCurtis (@EvilDreadsII) October 8, 2023

This movie is scary but it's also really funny because it perfectly captures the snippy, passive-aggressive mood of a camping trip with friends that was less fun than you thought it would be. https://t.co/U1aRlX0QHy — Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) October 8, 2023

i didnt realize this image was from a movie, i thought it was just a meme to make fun of noise musicians https://t.co/3DPcGMutD8 — cj (@chronowerks) October 8, 2023

This movie was ass. They nailed the viral marketing campaign but the actual film was flaming hot garbage and I wish I had that 81 minutes of my life back https://t.co/XBpjKAiThn — Tanesha, BSN RN Karen Kryptonite (@ERnurse86) October 10, 2023

It gave us cloverfield which is probably the only film of value out of the entire found footage genre https://t.co/iRpqqfthJn — 🎃 the spook 🎃 (@B00K0FTRIBE) October 8, 2023

i legit don’t think it works unless you’re in 1999 and saw all the ad campaigns and go into it blind bc that was the coolest/scariest part of it all but if you already know about it all it’s a fucking slop fest i fear . https://t.co/ywpK9hQZI8 — •ᴗ- (@evadentz) October 8, 2023

Of course, others were far more positive:

If you weren’t there you will never understand how absolutely terrifying this film was when it came out because at first nobody knew whether or not it was real https://t.co/6hNt2jYP4h — Night of the Living Thread 🧵 (@ambernoelle) October 9, 2023

Belongs in a museum. Not just for how good it is (and it is), but for its “cast has gone missing” marketing that can never be replicated again. Wild stuff in 1999. https://t.co/LrLX7eOzH0 — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) October 8, 2023

Amazing movie. Taps into an interesting primal fear that seemed to be in the air when it came out. The quote I always think about is how Heather repeatedly says “it’s hard to get lost in America these days” https://t.co/zIDLdFdOSu — Kingofied Tomato (@LegoKingo) October 8, 2023

it's just a really good movie if you actually choose to engage with it sincerely https://t.co/eQxkolQG3C — doriandawes.bsky.social (@disasterhomo) October 8, 2023

And then there’s the middle ground:

genius, legendary, classic, earned its place in horror history. also it sucks https://t.co/9jNwRO1S75 — f: richie (@levgarrity) October 9, 2023

The movie, which (as you might have gathered) used faux “found footage”, starred actors Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams. The marketing around the movie presented the trio as actual missing people, creating an entire site about the supposedly missing students.

While director Daniel Myrick doesn’t believe Blair Witch created the found footage genre, it’s hard to imagine movies like Paranormal Activity, Cloverfield, and The Last Exorcism would exist without it.

“That was the great thing about this movie. Filmmaking has become accessible now to everybody,” Williams said in 2014. “And that’s important.”