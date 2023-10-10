A Viral Blair Witch Tweet Has Sparked A LOT Of Controversial Opinions

If you’ve seen The Blair Witch Project, you’ll know why it’s such a classic. Whether you love it or hate it, you can’t deny its cultural impact ― the movie changed film marketing, redefined horror, and brought about the preteen purchase of thousands of camcorders (probably, anyway).
But, just when you think you’ve heard all there is to say about the movie, along comes a single X (formerly Tweet) that changes it all.
Recently, X user @Y2John84 posted a still from the movie, beseeching fellow app users to “Say something about The Blair Witch Project (1999).”
It’s racked up 10.5 million views, over 2,500 quote Tweets, and some incredibly unpopular opinions.
The movie, which (as you might have gathered) used faux “found footage”, starred actors Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams. The marketing around the movie presented the trio as actual missing people, creating an entire site about the supposedly missing students.
While director Daniel Myrick doesn’t believe Blair Witch created the found footage genre, it’s hard to imagine movies like Paranormal Activity, Cloverfield, and The Last Exorcism would exist without it.
“That was the great thing about this movie. Filmmaking has become accessible now to everybody,” Williams said in 2014. “And that’s important.”
You can watch The Blair Witch Project on a range of sites, from Amazon Prime to NOW and even YouTube, and judge for yourself.