Blake Lively Revealed This Secret About Her Wardrobe On It Ends With Us And It Explains A Lot

In It Ends With Us, Blake Lively’s character Lily Bloom has what we can only describe as an iconic wardrobe.

From cosy autumnal looks to quirky, colourful ensembles, Lily Bloom’s wardrobe really is a highlight of the film.

However, speaking in an interview with People Magazine, Blake – who co-produced the film, as well as starring in it – revealed that the Lily’s wardrobe came from somewhere rather close to home.

During the interview, co-star Jenny Slate said: “I just really loved those patchwork jeans that you had.”

Costume Designer Eric Daman spoke to Variety about the patchwork clothing in the film and said: “Patchwork was on the mood board. It’s something that Blake and I talked about.

“We both love the artisanal quality, antiquity of what patchwork represents as far as the craftsmanship behind it, and that it has an old-world allure and that it has an upcycled element to it that felt right for Lily’s creativity and her personality.”

While patchwork clothes are seeing a revival at the moment, Grazia revealed that the exact pair worn by Blake’s character aren’t available to purchase but some dupes are.

This may actually be because those jeans belong to Blake herself. In fact, a lot of Lily’s wardrobe was Blake’s own clothes.

Blake said: “Those are my real life jeans... The boots were mine, there are these great Louboutin’s, there’s a close-up of them when we’re dancing in the bar, those are mine.

“I have a few of my husband’s shirts and socks randomly in the movie, I have some of Gigi Hadid’s sweaters in the movie.”

Blake went on to say that Gigi actually contributed to the wardrobe directly.

Gigi Hadid has a clothing line named Guest In Residence and Blake revealed that if she wanted to use something from the line that was no longer in stock, Gigi would just let Blake borrow it from her own personal wardrobe for the film.