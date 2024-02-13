Blake Lively Expertly Responds To Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl Trolling

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and Blake Lively attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Blake Lively knows exactly how to handle husband Ryan Reynolds’ trolling attempts.

Reynolds expertly called out Lively, who attended the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift on Sunday, during the big game.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday, as the trailer for his new film, Deadpool 3, dropped during the game.

Advertisement

“Also, has anyone seen my wife?” Reynolds quipped, referencing his wife’s high-profile attendance at the game alongside Swift.

Of course, Lively had the perfect retort ready for her husband of over 10 years.

“Honey, I’m home,” the Gossip Girl actor posted to her Instagram story after watching the Super Bowl and celebrating at the after-party in Las Vegas.

“My day was good. Yours?” she added, posing in front of the exact same spot Reynolds did, with Deadpool on in the background.

Advertisement

Blake Lively/Instagram

Earlier this year, both Lively and Reynolds attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift to help cheer on her beau, Travis Kelce.

The Spirited actor later told “Extra” that he had “a lot of fun” at the game ― and seemingly referenced the effect Swift’s relationship with Kelce had on the NFL.

“The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that’s usually only reserved for the Super Bowl,” Reynolds said back in October. “But, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening.”

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman watch from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Sabitus via Getty Images

Advertisement

Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl marked the 13th time the singer has attended one of Kelce’s games. Given that 13 is her lucky number, some Swifties thought the significant milestone would bring good luck to the Chiefs.