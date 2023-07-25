Beware Of This UK Fly's Bites – They Can Lead to Painful Blisters

Aashish Shrestha / 500px via Getty Images

If you’re as freaked out by creepy-crawlies as I am, you’ve probably panic-read about multiple British beasties before. The oak processionary caterpillar, which can cause a rash and a sore throat, stands out; as does the false widow spider, which has earned the dubious prize of Britain’s most poisonous spider.

Even if you don’t feverishly follow insect news, you probably know to steer clear of the UK’s hornets, horseflies, ticks, and mosquitoes. But it turns out there’s a lesser-known fly to worry about (oh, good): the Blandford fly.

The winged wonder’s bites can cause blisters, swollen ankles, and sometimes a fever. The painful symptoms can last for a few days – and the fly is pretty common in the UK.

So, we thought we’d share what the fly looks like, where if likes to lurk, and what to do if you’ve been bitten.



The flies are tiny, and like to hang out around water

The Blandford fly usually measures about 2-3mm in length, shared Herefordshire.gov.uk. It typically stays low to the ground, so will usually bite people’s ankles and lower legs.

The fly thrives in May and June, though it remains active throughout the year – especially in warmer months. And its bite can be vicious; an Oxford woman, who was bitten while gardening, faced gruesome blisters all over her legs.

“They are absolutely tiny and easy to miss but the bites are extremely painful,” the woman told The Oxford Mail, adding that “it takes a while from initial bite to when you actually notice it but mine is getting worse.”

The flies like to be beside water, and apparently love to hang around certain gardens – “The flies are typically found near areas of water and there has been a recent marked increase in the number of people severely affected by these bites in this area, both rural and urban (possibly due to water features in gardens,” NHS Oxfordshire report.

How can I tell if I’ve been bitten, and what do I do if I suspect a Blandford fly bite?

Well, if the reports are anything to go by, it looks like you’ll probably know if you’ve been bitten. The bites are “particularly nasty and painful,” NHS Oxford shared.

Other signs you’ve been bitten by a Blandford fly include swelling, blistering, joint pain and sometimes a high temperature.

If you suspect you’ve been bitten, NHS Oxford offer the following advice:

Clean the bite area and dry gently

Don’t scratch the bite, as this can lead to infection

Apply a cold compress or calamine lotion

Antihistamine creams are not recommended, as they can sometimes cause skin reactions

Cover large blisters with a dry dressing

If bites are on the lower limbs, there may be swelling of the ankles and feet for several days. Don’t worry about this, simply rest with your feet supported on a stool.

If you experience discomfort, swelling, or red lines in the groin or armpit, a fever, or “a spreading redness or hotness around the bite, which lasts longer than three days,” seek medical advice, says NHS Oxford. And if you’re feeling unwell or sore, a call to 111 or a visit to your pharmacist might help.