This Is Where You're Most Likely To Catch Lyme Disease In The UK

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ah, summer. The season for beautiful blooms, delicious barbecues, and, uh... Lyme disease?

The tick-borne disease is on the rise on the UK. “The total number of confirmed Lyme disease cases reported in the first quarter of 2023 (n=152) was higher than in the same time period in 2022 (n=139).” say the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in a new release.

And cases grow in summer, because ticks thrive in warmer, more humid temperatures. They like shady and moist areas, and hang around tall grasses and short shrubs in woods, parks, and gardens – which we tend to visit more in summer.

“Not all ticks in the UK carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, but it’s important to remove it as soon as possible and get your bite checked. The NHS says it is often easier to treat if it’s diagnosed early,” The Evening Standard shared.

In other words, being bitten by a tick doesn’t mean you’ll get Lyme disease – but if you have caught the condition, you’re better off treating it early.

Recently, an interactive map of the country’s Lyme disease hotspots has been launched. So, we thought we’d share the parts of the country where you need to keep an extra-keen eye out – and tell you what to do if you think you’ve been bitten.



The South-East is a Lyme disease hotspot

Brits are being warned to be extra-careful of ticks in the South-East.

The UKHSA report showed that in both all of 2022 and in the first three months of 2023, the South East saw the highest number (251 and 23 respectively). The South West was a close second, with 213 acute cases.

London had 160 confirmed Lyme disease cases in all of 2022, and has had 18 so far in 2023.

You can (and should, IMO!) access the interactive Lyme disease map here.

So, what do I do if I get bitten?

First of all, there are some steps you can take to avoid getting bitten in the first place. Wearing long sleeves and trousers, tucking your trousers into your socks, using a DEET insect repellant, and checking yourself and your kids (if you have any) for ticks when you get home from an outdoor activity are all government-approved tips.

If you notice you or one of your children have been bitten, remove the tick with fine-tipped tweezers (or anything that won’t squash it during removal), wash the area afterwards with soap, and then apply antiseptic to the bite. And whatever you do, the government advises you “don’t use a lit cigarette end, a match head or substances such as alcohol or petroleum jelly to force the tick out.”



Think you might have been exposed?

Gov.uk shared some early signs of the disease: “Lyme disease most commonly presents as a spreading bullseye rash (erythema migrans) around the bite area. In the UK, about a third of cases do not notice a rash and may present with fever, headache, fatigue or neurological symptoms.

“It’s possible – rare, but possible – to catch diseases like tick-borne encephalitis form the critters, which is “usually self-limiting but occasionally causes severe brain inflammation.”

“The risk of TBE virus to the general population in England has been assessed as very low,” UKHSA say. “Signs and symptoms of tick-borne encephalitis can include fever, persistent headache, confusion and sensitivity to light. More information is available at Tick-borne encephalitis,” they add.