Sir Elton John Shares How He's Really Feeling After Ending His Farewell Tour

Sir Elton John has admitted he’s still “trying to process” the end of his touring days after performing his final headlining show over the weekend.

Back in January 2018, the music legend announced he’d be embarking on his last ever world tour, titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road, but due to various factors including his own health issues and the Covid pandemic, the jaunt only just came to an end with a show in Stockholm on Saturday night.

In an Instagram update posted on Monday, Sir Elton told fans he doesn’t think it will “sink in for a while yet” that he is “finally finished touring”.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next five years,” he wrote. “And every step of the way, my fans have been there.

“You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show.”

He added: “Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever.”

As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Sir Elton closed the show at this year’s Glastonbury festival, in what was billed as his final ever UK performance.

The set won the 76-year-old rave reviews, and saw him joined on stage by a number of musical guests including The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama.