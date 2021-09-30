Blink-182 musician Mark Hoppus is celebrating being “cancer-free” after undergoing treatment throughout the last year.
The rock group’s bassist and singer revealed in June that he’d already had three months of chemotherapy, telling his fans at the time: “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
On Wednesday night, Mark shared a promising health update, telling his social media followers that he’d received the news he is now “cancer free”.
“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love,” he wrote.
Mark added that he still needs to have scans every six months, noting it will “take me until the end of the year to get back to normal”.
“But today is an amazing day,” he added. “And I feel so blessed.”
The 49-year-old rocker previously told fans during a Twitch stream that he had been diagnosed with “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A” in late April.
He explained that this means “it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage 4, which is ― I think it’s the highest that it goes”.
Mark has been with Blink-182 since the trio broke into the mainstream in the 1990s with their hit All The Small Things.
Over the years, the band has racked up a number of UK top 20 singles including What’s My Age Again?, The Rock Show and the ballad I Miss You.
In 2017, they were nominated for their first Grammy for the album California.