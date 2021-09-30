Blink-182 musician Mark Hoppus is celebrating being “cancer-free” after undergoing treatment throughout the last year.

The rock group’s bassist and singer revealed in June that he’d already had three months of chemotherapy, telling his fans at the time: “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

On Wednesday night, Mark shared a promising health update, telling his social media followers that he’d received the news he is now “cancer free”.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love,” he wrote.