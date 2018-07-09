The longest blood moon of the 21st century is going to take place this month, giving stargazers and the general public alike the chance to see something pretty special. For almost 2 hours on the 27th July, stargazers will be able to watch the Moon turn the colour of blood red in a phenomenon that usually takes place once every few years.

Kacper Pempel / Reuters

What is a blood moon? A blood moon is essentially another word for a total lunar eclipse. This happens when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon. During complete totality (the moment when the Earth is completely obscuring the light from the Sun) the Moon will turn a deep orange colour. The reason for this is that the only light reaching the Moon will have been passed through the Earth’s atmosphere. The Earth’s atmospheric composition will then greatly determine just how blood-coloured the Moon becomes.

NASA

wWhat you’ll see during the whole phase of the lunar eclipse will be the Moon steadily getting darker and darker before it quickly turns a dark red colour. Once it passes back out of the Earth’s shadow it’ll then switch back to being its normal colour and steadily increase in brightness again. If you’re curious about what causes this, NASA has a really helpful video here: