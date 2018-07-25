To help make sure that you’re all set for the cosmic event, we got some tips from professional photographer and Canon ambassador David Noton.

Blood moons may be fairly common, but the sheer duration of this spectacle will give the best chance yet of capturing the perfect photo.

Starting at around 9pm on Friday 27 July, people will be able to watch the Moon turn the colour of blood red in a phenomenon that usually takes place once every few years.

The longest blood moon in 100 years is going to take place this Friday, giving stargazers and the general public the chance to see something pretty special.

1. Download the right apps

Forward planning is the best way to guarantee a great photograph, so David recommends getting prepared in the right way. “We no longer need to rely on weight tables to consult the behaviour of the moon,” explains Noton. “We can simply download an app on to our phone. The Photographer’s Ephemeris is useful for giving moonrise and moonset times, bearings and phases; while the PhotoPills app gives comprehensive information on the position of the moon in our sky.”

2. Use a tripod to capture the details

“As you frame up your shot, one thing will become immediately apparent; lunar tracking is incredibly challenging as the moon moves through the sky surprisingly quickly,” explains David. “Although it will be tempting to take the shot by hand, it’s important to remember that your subject is over 384,000km away from you and even with a high shutter speed, the slightest of movements will become exaggerated.”

3. Integrate the moon into your surrounding environment

While it might be tempting to focus only on the moon itself, David points out that some of the best pictures of our neighbour include planet Earth as a means of bringing us some perspective. “Personally, I’m far more drawn to using the lunar allure as an element in my landscapes, or using the moonlight as a light source.” Says Noton. “The latter is difficult, as the amount of light the moon reflects is tiny, whilst the lunar surface is so bright by comparison.”

4. Master the shutter speed and you’ll master the shot