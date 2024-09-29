Blow For Vladimir Putin As Ukrainian Drones Destroy Record Amount Of Russian Ammunition

Russian president Vladimir Putin holds a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow on Friday. via Associated Press

Ukrainian drone strikes have taken out a record amount of Russian ammunition in a major blow for Vladimir Putin, according to UK intelligence.

In its latest update on the war, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said depots in Tikhoretsk and Toropets were targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on September 20 and 21.

That followed a separate strike on another depot in Toropets on September 18 which “almost certainly” destroyed at least 30,000 tons of ammunition.

In a post on X, the MoD said: “The strikes will almost certainly cause, at a minimum, short-term disruption to Russian artillery and small-arms munitions supplies, critical resources in a war of attrition dominated by mass fires.

“The total tonnage of ammunition destroyed across the three sites represents the largest loss of Russian and North Korean-supplied ammunition during the war.”

The MoD said the three strikes also showed how the Russians “continue to struggle against Ukrainian UAVs employed in deep-strike operations into Russia”.

The latest update comes after it emerged that Putin will continue forcing Russian conscripts with very little training to fight in the war.