Blue British Passports Will Inspire French To 'Rise Up' Against The EU, Says Tory MP

The French will “rise up” and want to leave the EU once they see the new post-Brexit British passport, a Tory MP has claimed.

Ministers are under pressure to prevent the contract to make the new blue passport being handed to a Franco-Dutch company.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, Peter Bone, a leading Brexiteer, defended the move.

“The EU leadership group are in turmoil. They are worried about the British passport being made in France,” he said.

“Because when the French people see this symbol of freedom and independence and realise the British people are gaining control of their borders, money and laws, they will rise up and want to leave the EU.”

The post-Brexit UK passports are to be dark blue, as they were before Britain joined the EU.