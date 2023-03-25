Blue Sky Dating Is The Optimistic New Trend Sweeping Singles Off Their Feet

Do you feel like you have a bit more pep in your step? It could be because spring has arrived. The nights are a bit lighter and the days are feeling warmer. And the change in seasons can really make a big difference, especially in our dating lives.
New research from dating app Badoo shows that as the clocks go forward, lighter evenings and warmer weather have a positive impact on the dating lives of a whopping three-quarters of all singles.
Winter brings along the pressure to be coupled up and cozy, so singles are glad to leave ‘cuffing season’ behind – over half of those surveyed by Badoo said that autumn/winter is more challenging for dating and prefer dating in spring.
37% of those surveyed shared that they don’t feel good about themselves during the wintry season. Spring allows people to dress up and feel brighter about themselves and their dating options. Badoo is calling this refreshed and renewed outlook, Blue Sky Dating.
Singles are ready for a refresh, as two in five will be putting themselves out there more, over a third say they’ll muster the confidence to initiate conversations or suggest dates, and another third (34%) promise to put less pressure on themselves or the outcome - positivity is in the air and we love to see it.
For those looking to put a spring in their step and harness the Blue Sky Dating energy, Badoo has partnered with dating and relationship coach Persia Lawson, who has provided her tips on dating this spring:
- Spring Clean Your Love Life: Use this time to analyse your current romantic life. From there, take action accordingly - if you’ve been feeling rubbish after being ghosted by the person you were dating, help get them out of your mind by unfollowing them from your social media. Taking bold and decisive action frees up mental and emotional space to start investing more time and energy into dating dynamics that feel respectful and reciprocal.
- If It’s Broke… Fix It: Now is the time to break the pattern of getting into relationships with people who play hot and cold with you. Ask yourself what you’re getting out of it. Often, it’s the excitement that comes with the challenge of trying to win someone over. Write down what qualities and attributes you want to attract instead – and how you’d like a romantic relationship to feel. If the people you go on to date don’t display those qualities, then you know to walk away before you get too emotionally invested.
- Keep Your Chin Up: Dating can be a rollercoaster of an experience at the best of times, and it’s crucial to find a way to maintain a positive outlook – even if you have a bad date or wind up being ghosted. Remember that, if someone behaves badly, they’ve actually done you a favour because they have essentially disqualified themselves as a worthy (potential) partner and saved you time and energy.
- Embrace The Fresh Energy of Spring: As the nights get shorter and the days longer, nature is quite literally bringing more light into our lives – which is hugely beneficial when it comes to romance, given that exposure to sunlight increases the brain’s release of the happy hormone, serotonin. If that doesn’t give you a sense of hope and excitement, nothing will!