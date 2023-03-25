Blue Sky Dating Is The Optimistic New Trend Sweeping Singles Off Their Feet

Janina Steinmetz via Getty Images

Do you feel like you have a bit more pep in your step? It could be because spring has arrived. The nights are a bit lighter and the days are feeling warmer. And the change in seasons can really make a big difference, especially in our dating lives.

New research from dating app Badoo shows that as the clocks go forward, lighter evenings and warmer weather have a positive impact on the dating lives of a whopping three-quarters of all singles.

Winter brings along the pressure to be coupled up and cozy, so singles are glad to leave ‘cuffing season’ behind – over half of those surveyed by Badoo said that autumn/winter is more challenging for dating and prefer dating in spring.

37% of those surveyed shared that they don’t feel good about themselves during the wintry season. Spring allows people to dress up and feel brighter about themselves and their dating options. Badoo is calling this refreshed and renewed outlook, Blue Sky Dating.

Singles are ready for a refresh, as two in five will be putting themselves out there more, over a third say they’ll muster the confidence to initiate conversations or suggest dates, and another third (34%) promise to put less pressure on themselves or the outcome - positivity is in the air and we love to see it.

For those looking to put a spring in their step and harness the Blue Sky Dating energy, Badoo has partnered with dating and relationship coach Persia Lawson, who has provided her tips on dating this spring:

