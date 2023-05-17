Keith Urban May Have Just Confirmed Bo Burnham-Phoebe Bridgers Romance

Urban might have unwittingly confirmed that Burnham (left) and Bridgers (right) are an item. Left: Danny Moloshok/Invision/Associated Press; Right: Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

Keith Urban sent social media users into a frenzy with a selfie Taylor Swift concert video with wife Nicole Kidman that caught a background view of Bo Burnham kissing Phoebe Bridgers.

Urban’s TikTok video from the VIP tent at Sunday’s show at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field shows him and Kidman dancing to Swift’s Style and has been liked more than 750,000 times. In the background of the happy scene, digital sleuths spotted the intimate moment between Burnham and Bridgers.

“Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Keith casually releasing a hard confirmation of Phoebe/Bo is so iconic,” another person declared.

The kiss appears to confirm a romance that fans have been speculating about since December, when Burnham and Bridgers were reportedly spotted at Kate Berlant’s stand-up show. A month later, the actor and the musician allegedly were seen making out at a restaurant.

Bridgers split with actor Paul Mescal late last year after two years of dating.

Burnham reportedly was last linked to “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria, but hasn’t spoken about their relationship in years. He was seen in December closing his eyes as Bridgers kissed friend and singer Matt Healy in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Some people suggested Urban intentionally outed Burnham as revenge for his anti-country song “Pandering,” which seems unlikely. The footage has nonetheless left fans chatting in lieu of an official relationship confirmation.

i did not just find out that phoebe bridgers and bo burnham are dating (confirmed) via keith urbans eras tour tiktok. phoebe, i will not call him dad. pic.twitter.com/fcvksASmgv — leila song (@leilasong3) May 16, 2023

seeing phoebe bridgers and bo burnham kiss in the background of a keith urban tik tok im done pic.twitter.com/zgD7TRAh6g — shay 🌙🤎 (@harrybridgerss) May 15, 2023

keith urban hard launching phoebe bridgers and bo burnham wasn’t on my 2023 bingo 🧍♀️ pic.twitter.com/phOyIY4tCV — ema (LAST KISS TV IS COMING TO ME) (@hotsumerswiftin) May 15, 2023

keith urban accidentally revealing that bo burnham and phoebe bridgers are together is the modern day jim chapman leaking zalfie — ava (@tpwkkava) May 15, 2023

Me explaining to my parents how Keith Urban accidentally hard launched Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers in a video of him dancing with Nicole Kidman at the Eras tour pic.twitter.com/TcgWZhSC5j — Em (they/she) (@MemilyMoffin) May 15, 2023

taylor is friends with everybody bc why did I just watch a video of Keith urban and Nicole Kidman singing style, Phoebe bridgers and Bo burnham making out in the background.. I’m sure matty Healy was eating raw bison meat in the corner. mind you katniss Everdeen is there too — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) May 15, 2023