Bob Woodward Warns Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

Bob Woodward thinks he knows what Donald Trump wants to do if he wins the presidency again.

On Tuesday’s episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Woodward and fellow Washington Post journalist Robert Costa spoke about the reporting that went into their newly released book, Peril.

The book details the final months of the Trump administration and lifts the lid on his many expletive-laden rants and attempts to overturn the 2020 election result.

Costa noted that many of Trump’s allies they interviewed believe he wants another shot at becoming president in 2024.

Woodward brought up the question of what Trump would want to do if he were back in the White House. “And the answer is: to be Donald Trump,” Woodward said. “And that’s not an agenda. That does not connect to the needs of the people in the country.”

“His disconnection from that, the struggle that people are engaged in – he has no idea, and again, the power of the presidency is so great,” Woodward continued.