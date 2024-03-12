Bobby Berk's 15p Secret For A Fog-Free Bathroom Mirror

Stefano Madrigali via Getty Images

Bobby Berk is all over my feed right now, with unclear comments about his Queer Eye exit leading to confusion and speculation.

You know what is clear, though? The TV star’s bathroom mirror.

In a recent TikTok, Bobby revealed his lesser-known hack to ensure his reflective surfaces don’t fog up while he’s showering ― and it only costs about 15p.

How’s it done?

In the video, Bobby shared that his secret involves shaving foam.

He applies it over a clean, dry mirror, wipes the glass dry with a cloth, and then reveals the fog-free finish he achieved from the trick.

Say you’ve bought a £1.00 bottle of shaving foam ― the trick should only set you back about £0.15, depending on the size of your mirror.

So it’s no wonder commenters seemed so interested in the method. “You need your own TV show,” one TikTok user said.



How does that work?

If (like me) you reckon that sounds a bit too easy to be true, hold your judgement ― the former Queer Eye member and interior design business owner’s nifty hack is backed by science.

On a The Naked Scientists’ Podcast episode called How Do Ants Count, physics expert Dave Ansell and former science teacher Ben Valsler explained that while the process doesn’t actually prevent your mirror from steaming up, it does ensure it looks as clear as it did before you showered.

“Steam is lots of little droplets of water. When the light hits it, the light gets bent and so you get a very distorted image which, when you move away from it, just looks like a kind of mist,” Dave explained.

“What the shaving foam does: there are lots of detergents in it and those detergents reduce the surface tension of the film of water so it doesn’t form lots of little droplets,” he added.

“It just forms a big flat sheet that you can see through much better, so you can see through it even though the water is still condensing.”

What a world, eh?

@bobby What the fog??🚿💭 This hack blew my mind!! Head to my Linkinbio for my article FULL of hacks (tested by me) viralhacks hacksthatactuallywork homehacks ♬ original sound - Itsydg2