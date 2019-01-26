Adam Seaton: Body Of Missing Geography Student Found Five Months After He Disappeared

The body of a geography student who went missing last summer just days before his 20th birthday been found, police said.

Adam Seaton, from Southport, was last seen on 9 August. His body was found in the Ribble Estuary on January 18, close to Old Hollow Lane in Banks.

A red Ford Fiesta belonging to the student and his mother was discovered in the car park of the the Marshside Nature Reserve in Southport.

Police had searched land around Sefton for the Edge Hill university student and released information about unconfirmed sightings.

Appealing for information in August, Adam’s family said some of his studies involved the marshes.

“We can confirm that the body found in the Ribble Estuary on Friday 18th January is that of missing student Adam Seaton,” Merseyside Police said.

Officials added there is nothing to suggest anything suspicious surrounding his death.