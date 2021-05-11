Boris Johnson Signals Public Inquiry Into Covid Pandemic In Next Year

Boris Johnson has signalled that a public inquiry into how his government’s handled the Covid will get underway within a year.

Speaking to MPs, the prime minister committed to an inquiry “within this session” of parliament.

There is no fixed length for a parliamentary session, although they typically last for around a year.

“I can certainly say that we will do that within this session,” Johnson told the Commons.

“I have made that clear before… I do believe it’s essential we have a full, proper public inquiry into the Covid pandemic.”

The news follows repeated calls from Covid bereaved families for the government to commit to an independent investigation of ministers’ failings on PPE procurement, lockdowns and pandemic preparedness.

Johnson was responding in the Commons to a question from Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, who urged him to set up the inquiry “on behalf of bereaved families across the country”.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said she would “hold” Johnson to his words.

“It must be entirely open and truly independent, have the trust and confidence of bereaved families, and cannot be an exercise in the government marking its own homework,” she said.



“We went into this pandemic with the foundations of our public services and our communities weakened by a decade of Conservative governments. We must learn lessons from that, as well as from how the crisis has been handled.”