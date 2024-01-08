Boris Johnson Attacked Sadiq Khan Over Tube Strikes – And It Turned Into An Own Goal

Boris Johnson's criticism of Sadiq Khan backfired. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Boris Johnson attacked Sadiq Khan over strikes on the London Underground - and it did not go well.

The former prime minister said a deal to end planned strikes by Tube workers this week “is only a foretaste of what the nation could expect under Labour”.

His comments came shortly after the RMT union announced it was calling off the strike following “positive” talks with Transport for London.

Khan said: “This shows what can be achieved by engaging and working with trade unions and transport staff, rather than working against them.”

Users of X (formerly Twitter) were quick to point out how Johnson had unwittingly made the case for a Labour government.

Boris Johnson warning under Labour public services will run and workers will get pay rises https://t.co/wbsW340m9V pic.twitter.com/MrKtljnD77 — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) January 7, 2024

Coming next, Boris Johnson warns that public services and living standards will improve under a Labour government. https://t.co/SPCqsdcTFB — JWExTheSpa (@SpaJw) January 7, 2024

Boris Johnson says under labour we can expect…. fewer strikes and better pay for workers? https://t.co/VmzJBM3Y4t — Jake Swinburne 🇬🇧🌹 (@jake_swinburne) January 7, 2024