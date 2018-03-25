Boris Johnson Calls Vote Leave 'Cheating' Claims 'Utterly Ludicrous'

Boris Johnson has branded claims Vote Leave “cheated” during the Brexit campaign “utterly ludicrous” as demands for answers over spending intensified on Sunday.

The Foreign Secretary tweeted that the designated Leave campaign “won fair and square - and legally” after allegations by whistleblower Shahmir Sanni it used separate pro-Brexit group BeLeave to dodge strict spending limits set by the Electoral Commission.

Vote Leave has strongly denied wrongdoing and said the £625,000 donated to BeLeave was within the rules.

A string of MPs took to the airwaves on Sunday to say Vote Leave, and the Government ministers involved, have questions to answer.

Johnson, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt are among the government ministers who campaigned with Vote Leave.