Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

In a statement on Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the couple said: “The prime minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”