‘Candid’ Pic Of Boris Johnson Cosying Up With Carrie Symonds Is Too Convenient For Some...

It’s the row that dominated the weekend – and could have changed the direction of the race to be the next prime minister.

On Friday evening the Guardian broke the news that a loud row had been recorded at the house of Boris Johnson’s partner after “screaming, shouting and banging” between the couple was heard by a neighbour.

While domestic abuse charity SafeLives said people should always call the police if they are worried about their neighbours, a number of Tory MPs supporting Johnson in the leadership race accused the neighbour of intruding on the Tory MP’s privacy.

But Johnson’s supporters seemed less worried about the privacy issues around a picture of him and Symonds having a cosy chat in the countryside, allegedly taken this weekend, that was passed to the press on Monday.

The photo – which was published seemingly without credit – was splashed on the front page of the Evening Standard, which has backed Johnson in the race to replace Theresa May as PM.

“The images taken in the Sussex countryside showed the couple looking relaxed and happy,” the article read.