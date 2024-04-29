Boris Johnson Caught Zooming Down A Dinosaur Slide On Children's Entertainment Instagram Account

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Boris Johnson was seen zooming out of the mouth of an inflatable dinosaur – which doubled as a bouncy castle – on Sunday.

Yes, while Westminster nervously waits for major political news from Holyrood, the ex-PM was a world away, attending at his children’s birthday party.

Advertisement

A company called Kids Play Bouncy Castles posted a series of photos and videos to their Instagram story at the weekend, once of which included the former Tory MP looking rather bewildered as he clambered out of a slide.

Boris Johnson on the bouncy castle at his son Wilf's birthday party Instagram, @kidsplaybouncycastles

Other posts showed the company had set up an elaborate play area – complete with both a truck theme and one with a dinosaur theme – to their Instagram story, and tagged the former prime minister.

Despite Johnson’s willingness to participate in the fun, it seems this party was not actually for him.

Advertisement

It seemed to be a celebration for his son Wilf’s fourth birthday, according to a separate post from Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson.

She wrote: “Today we made dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate Wilf turning 4.”

She added: “It was utter chaos but we loved it.”

Johnson’s post also included a photo of the former Tory MP posing with his thumbs up next to someone in a dinosaur costume – but did not share the same video of her husband shooting out of a dinosaur’s mouth.

The former parliamentarian has appeared on another company’s Instagram account, too – Little Party Monkeys.

Advertisement

Johnson featured in a video celebrating the company’s growth earlier this month, when he told Little Party Monkeys that they had done “an amazing job”.