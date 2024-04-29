Boris Johnson Caught Zooming Down A Dinosaur Slide On Children's Entertainment Instagram Account

Boris Johnson was seen zooming out of the mouth of an inflatable dinosaur – which doubled as a bouncy castle – on Sunday.
Yes, while Westminster nervously waits for major political news from Holyrood, the ex-PM was a world away, attending at his children’s birthday party.
A company called Kids Play Bouncy Castles posted a series of photos and videos to their Instagram story at the weekend, once of which included the former Tory MP looking rather bewildered as he clambered out of a slide.
Other posts showed the company had set up an elaborate play area – complete with both a truck theme and one with a dinosaur theme – to their Instagram story, and tagged the former prime minister.
Despite Johnson’s willingness to participate in the fun, it seems this party was not actually for him.
It seemed to be a celebration for his son Wilf’s fourth birthday, according to a separate post from Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson.
She wrote: “Today we made dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate Wilf turning 4.”
She added: “It was utter chaos but we loved it.”
Johnson’s post also included a photo of the former Tory MP posing with his thumbs up next to someone in a dinosaur costume – but did not share the same video of her husband shooting out of a dinosaur’s mouth.
The former parliamentarian has appeared on another company’s Instagram account, too – Little Party Monkeys.
Johnson featured in a video celebrating the company’s growth earlier this month, when he told Little Party Monkeys that they had done “an amazing job”.
He also popped up in a post of theirs from December, when the firm were booked by his wife for their daughter Romy’s second birthday – alongside a Peppa Pig mascot.