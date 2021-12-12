Boris Johnson To Give TV Address To Nation Amid Spread Of Omicron Variant

Adrian Dennis via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson will address the nation on Sunday night in a recorded statement to provide an update on booster vaccines, Downing Street has announced.

It comes as the UK Covid alert level has been raised following a rapid increase in Omicron cases being recorded.

The country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director have recommended to ministers that the UK go up to Level 4 from Level 3.

The decision to increase the alert level follows advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were recorded in the UK as of Sunday.

It brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137, a 65% increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898 UK cases.

Increasing the alert level to Level 4 means the epidemic is “in general circulation, transmission is high and direct Covid-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising”.

Johnson is under increasing pressure following accusations he broke coronavirus rules when he took part in an online Downing Street quiz with staff last December.

The Sunday Mirror published a picture of the PM reportedly playing quiz master while flanked by colleagues, one of whom is draped in tinsel, in the No.10 library while London was in Tier 2 restrictions.

Downing Street has confirmed that Johnson had “briefly” taken part “virtually” in the quiz.

Johnson’s decision to deliver a pre-recorded speech rather than hold a press conference means he will not face questions from journalists over the allegations.

Tier 2 restrictions stated that there could be no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside.

The quiz is said to have taken place on December 15 – only three days before an alleged rule-breaking Christmas party in No.10, which is currently being investigated by the Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case.