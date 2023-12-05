A 'Technical Issue' Means Boris Johnson's Covid WhatsApps Are Still Missing

Boris Johnson during a Covid-19 press conference. via Associated Press

The whereabouts of a tranche of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from the start of the Covid-19 outbreak remain a mystery on the eve of the former prime minister appearing before the public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.

A problem with Johnson’s old phone has meant it has been a struggle to access a crucial group chat that spans the early days of the crisis.

The issue has been blighted by a “well-publicised security breach” – specifically the Popbitch website revealing that his number had been publicly available online for 15 years – and the suggestion Johnson forgot the passcode to the device.

Ahead of Johnson being quizzed for two days by lawyers at the inquiry, The Times reported that the ex-prime minister has told the probe that technical experts have not been able to retrieve WhatsApp messages from February to June 2020.

A Johnson spokesperson is reported as saying: “Boris Johnson has fully cooperated with the inquiry’s disclosure process and has submitted hundreds of pages of material

“He has not deleted any messages.

“The Times report refers to a technical issue in recovery of material that is for the technical team to address.”

