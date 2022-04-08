Boris Johnson Denies Briefing Against Rishi Sunak And His Wife

The US inland revenue says anyone who has a green card is treated as a lawful permanent resident and is considered a “US tax resident for US income tax purposes”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said Sunak could be guilty of “breathtaking hypocrisy” if his wife was reducing her own tax bill as the chancellor increased national insurance for millions of Britons.

In an interview with The Sun, Sunak accused his critics of trying to “smear my wife to get at me”.

“Every single penny that she earns in the UK she pays UK taxes on, of course she does,” he said.

“And every penny that she earns internationally, for example in India, she would pay the full taxes on that.”

Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, has written to cabinet secretary Simon Case and the independent adviser on ministers’ interests Lord Geidt, urging them to open an investigation. How could the man who is responsible for UK tax policy regard any permanent residency status for the United States as acceptable?” he said.