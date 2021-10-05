Boris Johnson Brands Eco Protesters 'Irresponsible Crusties'

Boris Johnson has branded eco protesters glueing themselves to roads “irresponsible crusties”.
The prime minister took aim at Insulate Britain activists who have caused disruption on major roads over recent weeks.
It comes as home secretary Priti Patel is expected today to announce that courts will be given new powers to stop activists attending demonstrations.
Earlier this week a driver was filmed pleading with protesters by the Blackwall Tunnel to make way for her so she could visit her elderly mother in hospital. “How can you be so selfish?” the driver asked.
Johnson told LBC: “There are some people who call those individuals legitimate protesters.
“They are not. I think they are irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day’s work and doing considerable damage to the economy.
“That is why we have taken the powers and why Priti Patel is doing the right thing to bring in powers so they can get six months or an unlimited fine.”
38 Insulate Britain protestors were arrested on Monday after they blocked traffic at four points across the capital.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse said Insulate Britain had been slipping through a “legal loophole” but officers will be given greater powers to deal with them.
Speaking about footage of a paramedic dragging some of the protesters out of a London road on Monday, Malthouse told Sky News: “This is really distressing stuff that’s emerging now.
“While we obviously all value the right to protest, there is a difference between causing disruption and causing damage.
“We believe that these protesters and some of the others that we’ve seen in the last couple of years have crossed the line between exercising their right but also their responsibility towards the rest of us, and something needs to be done.”
He said the government would announce a “raft of new measures” on Tuesday that will “help deal with this problem”.
Malthouse said they would specifically recognise the disruption to infrastructure and the strategic road network.
The prime minister made his comments during a media round at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.
Separately, the prime minister also rejected making misogyny a hate crime, saying we must “prosecute existing crimes”.
He told BBC Breakfast that police need to do more to enforce existing laws and added: “If you simply widen the scope of what you ask the police to do, you make the problem worse.”
It comes after heightened concerns over the safety of women following the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.
More follows...