Boris Johnson Brands Eco Protesters 'Irresponsible Crusties'

Boris Johnson has branded eco protesters glueing themselves to roads “irresponsible crusties”.

The prime minister took aim at Insulate Britain activists who have caused disruption on major roads over recent weeks.

It comes as home secretary Priti Patel is expected today to announce that courts will be given new powers to stop activists attending demonstrations.

Earlier this week a driver was filmed pleading with protesters by the Blackwall Tunnel to make way for her so she could visit her elderly mother in hospital. “How can you be so selfish?” the driver asked.

Johnson told LBC: “There are some people who call those individuals legitimate protesters.

“They are not. I think they are irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day’s work and doing considerable damage to the economy.

“That is why we have taken the powers and why Priti Patel is doing the right thing to bring in powers so they can get six months or an unlimited fine.”