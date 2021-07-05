Boris Johnson has announced he intends social distancing and face mask laws in England to be lifted on July 19.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, the prime minister said the Covid pandemic was “far from over”.

And he warned not was not the time to get “demob happy”.

But he said if lockdown rules could not be lifted in summer then there it was not clear when they could ever be.

“If we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves ‘when will we be able to return to normal?’ he said.

“And to those who say we should delay again – the alternative to that is to open up in winter when the virus will have an advantage, or not at all this year.”