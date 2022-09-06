Boris Johnson's Drive Out Of Downing Street Has People Making The Same EastEnders Joke

The internet has been having some fun with Boris Johnson’s exit from Downing Street after it bore a resemblance to a character leaving EastEnders.

On Tuesday morning, the outgoing prime minister gave a speech outside No. 10 as he prepared to fly to Balmoral to offer his resignation to the Queen ahead of Liz Truss’ formal appointment as PM.

In his final words, he took a thinly veiled swipe at the Tory MPs who ousted him as he was watched on by supporters including outgoing culture secretary Nadine Dorries and wife Carrie.

Johnson and Carrie then jumped in a car, and there were then surreal scenes as the convoy drove out of Downing Street with the morning light catching the TV cameras as they departed.

It did not take Twitter long to point out it fitted with a piano version of the EastEnders theme – known as Julia’s Theme, which is usually reserved for big name exits from the BBC soap – which some dubbed over the moment...

It fits to the sad eastenders theme… pic.twitter.com/Rx3NCmPQf6 — Martin (@MPH1982) September 6, 2022

This is genius 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/hESd1AFoYp — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) September 6, 2022

Had to be done. pic.twitter.com/ERoElWSNmr — Joel Robison (@joelrobison_) September 6, 2022

POV: leaving Downing Street like you’re leaving Eastenders pic.twitter.com/vlngwPWJoH — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) September 6, 2022

Even prior to people dubbing the clip, many others had also made a quip about it...

NONE OF YOU do a Julia's Theme video, please. — Nick Walker (@nickw84) September 6, 2022

Almost expecting Julia’s Theme from EastEnders - what the hell was this??? https://t.co/mkvFTXEQlT — Rob Holley (@robholley) September 6, 2022

surprised they didn’t put Julia’s Theme from EastEnders over it https://t.co/dDY5LOhEEQ — B-List At Capital (@BListAtCapital) September 6, 2022

Truss is also jetting to Balmoral separately for her audience with the Queen, when she will be asked to form a government and become prime minister.

The event, referred to as the “kissing of hands”, usually takes place at Buckingham Palace.

Truss will then return to Downing Street to deliver her first speech as prime minister outside No.10 at about 4pm.