Boris Johnson Needles Brazil's Anti-Vax President While Promoting Vaccine

Boris Johnson repeatedly promoted AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in an awkward meeting on Monday with Brazil’s anti-vaccine president, Jair Bolsonaro.

During a gathering at the UK diplomatic residence in New York City before the UN General Assembly, Johnson “effectively challenged” the notorious right-wing leader to get inoculated, Sky News reported.

Johnson was relentless in needling his counterpart, urging observers to get the shot while noting directly to Bolsonaro that he got the shots “twice.”

That prompted Bolsonaro to point at himself, wag his finger, and reply, “Not yet.”