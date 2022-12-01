Politics
Boris Johnson Set To Stand For Parliament Again At Next General Election

The former prime minister also reportedly told party members it was a "mistake" for Tory MPs to oust him.
Ned Simons

Politics news editor, HuffPost UK

Former prime minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022.
Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson will stand again as an MP at the next general election, having said his Conservative colleagues made a “mistake” in ousting him as prime minister.

A source close to the former Tory leader confirmed he does not intend to quit parliament at the next election, which is expected in 2024.

The former PM - who resigned in the summer following a wave of ministerial resignations - has been MP for the London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015.

He has a majority of 7,210, but it is far from safe and Labour will be targeting him as a potentially massive scalp at the next election.

Johnson told Tory members at an event in his constituency last night it was a “mistake” for his party to have pushed him out of office and replace him with Liz Truss.

Jewish News reported Johnson also used the phrase “if I rise again” when discussing his future ambitions.

A YouGov poll released on Thursday showed Labour hold a 25 point lead over the Conservatives, suggesting Rishi Sunak is leading his party to a devastating defeat.

Since leaving office, Johnson has been making money giving speeches overseas.

He abandoned an attempt to quickly return as PM when Truss resigned after just six weeks in office, after conceding he did not have enough support from Tory MPs.

