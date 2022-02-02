Tory Grandee Submits Letter Of No Confidence In Boris Johnson

“At this time I can no longer support the PM. His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues. I have submitted a letter of no confidence,” he said.

If 54 Tory MPs submit a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench Tory 1922 committee, then a no confidence vote in Johnson’s leadership will be held.

Only Brady knows how many letters he has received. And an unknown number could have put a letter in without announcing it in public.

Other backbenchers who have called on the PM to quit include former Brexit secretary David Davis and former chief whip Andrew Mitchell.