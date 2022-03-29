Boris Johnson May Not Comment On Partygate For Months, Downing Street Reveals

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Boris Johnson might not comment on the partygate revelations for months, No.10 has said.

Downing Street said on Tuesday the prime minister would not address the scandal again until the full Sue Gray report is released

This is not expected to come until after the ongoing police investigation is concluded.

Johnson’s spokesperson said the country would “hear more from the prime minister at the conclusion of the process”.

It came as the Metropolitan Police announced first twenty fines will be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Johnson has yet to be informed if he will be handed one. No.10 has committed to revealing if the PM is issued with a fixed penalty notice.

But Downing Street said the names of other people hit with fines may never be made public.

The Metropolitan Police said today that investigators will begin to refer the notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which would be responsible for issuing the penalties.

Police are investigating at least 12 gatherings held at the top of government, including six the prime minister is thought to have attended.